New US ambassador presents credentials in Jerusalem

'I will oppose all efforts to isolate and delegitimize Israel internationally'

US Ambassador Thomas Nides presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Herzog thanked US President Joe Biden for his "long-standing sincere friendship with Israel."

"You come to a region that has become more filled with hope," Herzog said, saying the full potential of the Abrahamic Accords must be realized.

Herzog also asserted that "Israel will welcome a comprehensive and diplomatic solution that definitively resolves the Iranian nuclear threat."

"In case of failure of such a solution, Israel keeps all options on the table," the president of the Jewish state added, stressing "that if the international community does not take a vigorous position on this issue — Israel will protect itself."

Nides said the two countries will work closely together to counter the threat Iran poses to Israel and the region, and that the United States will not allow the Islamic Republic to obtain nuclear weapons.

He also added that the US will support the agreements concluded by Israel with the Arab countries, but that it cannot replace a peace process with the Palestinians.

Nides also wants to work for Israel to join the US visa waiver program.

"I will oppose all efforts to isolate and delegitimize Israel internationally," he vowed, firmly rejecting the BDS boycott movement.