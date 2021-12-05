Greek, Cypriot leaders to visit Israel this week for trilateral summit

Mediterranean neighbors to discuss regional challenges, including Covid-19

Israel is hosting the leaders of Greece and Cyprus this week for a trilateral meeting to discuss regional challenges and opportunities, including confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Participants in the Cyprus-Greece summit in Jerusalem will include Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, along with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

P

In addition to the trilateral summit, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold separate bilateral meetings with each of the two leaders.

The delegations are expected to arrive to Israel on Tuesday for the summit.

The meeting comes at a time when the omicron variant is spreading globally as scientists race to find out more about the emerging strain nearly two years into the pandemic.

Israel was the first country in the world back in July to jab immunocompromised individuals and health officials in the Jewish state this week will discuss authorizing a fourth vaccine dose for people vulnerable to the disease without the antibody protection.

Greece, meanwhile, recently announced that it would make Covid vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and older.