In exclusive remarks delivered to i24NEWS, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the country understands how it will "deal" with the challenges posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“The state of Israel is strong. It will know how to deal with the issues,” the official explained.

When asked by i24NEWS for additional details, the minister responded that Israel’s stance remained “that Iran must not become nuclear.”

Gantz is set to travel to the United States next week for a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The officials are expected to discuss security challenges at the conference, mainly those posed by Iran.

During his comments to i24NEWS, Gantz also detailed that he will emphasize Israel’s strong bilateral ties with the US during his upcoming visit to Washington.

“The message is that Israel is a very good friend of the United States, (the) United States is a very good friend of the state of Israel and it will stay like this,” Gantz said.

The official’s comments arrive following difficult nuclear talks between Iran and world powers regarding the state’s nuclear program.

Iran’s new demands, presented during last week’s nuclear negotiations in Vienna, prompted representatives from several participating Western nations to voice their distress.

On Friday, indirect communications between Washington and Tehran regarding a potential revival of the 2015 nuclear deal were broken off and postponed until the following week.