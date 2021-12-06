Ehud Barak calls ex-PM Netanyahu's Iran policy a 'failure'

Israel never formulated alternative plan with US to attack nuclear program, Barak writes in Ynet column

Ehud Barak on Sunday slammed former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Iran policy, calling it a "failure" that led to the dangerous situation Israel finds itself in today.

"Israel's policy towards Iran since the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015 has been nothing but a failure, stemming from ineptitude and the dangerous illusions of its leader," the ex-premier wrote in a column for the Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper.

Barak faulted Netanyahu for not working with the United States to prepare an alternative plan for a military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities to prevent Tehran's ambitions to become a nuclear threshold state.

Netanyahu was combative with the Obama administration instead of setting up an opportunity for the Israeli military to independently strike Iran's nuclear program and pressured the Trump administration to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord, Barak wrote.

Pulling out of the nuclear deal, according to Barak, allowed "the Iranians to accelerate their rush towards a nuclear threshold, while blaming the US for violating the deal."

He warned that it is unclear if Israel and the US have a plan in place for surgical strikes in case diplomatic avenues do not achieve the goal of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.

Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna on reviving the nuclear accord recently restarted, but appear on their way to collapse, with European diplomats expressing “disappointment and concern” on Friday after five days of international negotiations.

Iran reportedly is taking a hardline stance during the latest round of talks, unwilling to compromise.

Barak said that Israel and the US must unite in the common goal of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.

"Israel must make the best of a bad situation and there is an urgent need for strong cooperation with Washington to achieve common goals, such as preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state."