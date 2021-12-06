Bahraini ambassador to Israel lights Chanukiah

H.E. Khaled Yousef al-Jalamah calls it a privilege to participate in Jewish Festival of Lights

Bahrain's new ambassador to Israel lit the Chanukiah on Sunday at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan for the final night of the Jewish Festival of Lights.

"I was privileged to be invited to multiple Hannukah events and lighting the Hannukiah with new friends," H.E. Khaled Yousef al-Jalamah posted to Twitter on Monday.

It was the first candle-lighting ceremony and first public event held with the envoy from the Gulf state who landed at Ben Gurion Airport in September to take up the post.

The event was held to celebrate the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and Bahrain and the relationships that have developed in the first year of the historic agreement brokered by the United States that also included the UAE, Morocco and Sudan.

Last month, Sheba and the two largest hospitals in Bahrain announced a partnership for future research initiatives.

The partnership will allow the medical facilities from both countries to learn from each other in fields such as cancer treatment and medical research.

Israel's new ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’eh, also participated in Chanukah festivities, lighting the Chanukiah in the capital Manama for the third night of the holiday.