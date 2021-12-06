Bennett praises bipartisanship in meeting with new US envoy

Israeli prime minister thanks Thomas Nides for Biden administration's 'warm friendship'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday met with new US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides, praising efforts to restore the Jewish state as a bipartisan cause under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“I want to thank President Biden and the administration for the warm friendship, for the candidness, for the approach of bringing Israel yet again to be a bipartisan issue, and not partisan,” Bennett said during the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on the final night of Chanukah.

The comments were an indirect reference to Bennett's predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, who was known for his combative approach and perception of favoring Republicans over Democrats in his diplomatic approach to Washington.

The premier mentioned the Chanukah story of the Maccabees defeating the Greek Seleucids and rededicating the Temple in Jerusalem.

“Hanukkah is a symbol of light, and how light can prevail upon darkness,” Bennett said. “And right over here, about 2,100 years ago, the Maccabees were fighting a much bigger enemy, but we prevailed. We prevailed because we fought for good, we fought for freedom.”

Earlier on Sunday, Nides presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

Herzog thanked Biden for his "long-standing sincere friendship with Israel."

"You come to a region that has become more filled with hope," Herzog said, saying the full potential of the Abrahamic Accords must be realized.