Israel ‘in a difficult position’ during China-US tensions

Orion says Israel’s ties to Beijing 'are a reflection of the US-China relations'

Israel is a country with important ties to both the US and China, and as a result, the state faces some unique challenges during periods of Washington-Beijing tensions.

Assaf Orion, the director of the Israel-China Program at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the country’s international relations with Beijing.

“Israel’s relations with China, I would say, are a reflection of the US-China relations,” Orion explained to i24NEWS.

He added that Israel is “in a difficult position, like many other nations in the world, but more so, because we stand between our strategic, irreplaceable ally, which is America…. And an important economic and trade partner in China.”

The expert said Israel looks to Washington’s relations with Beijing for some elements of guidance in its own approach to ties with China.

“I think the US policy is very insightful for Israel, because the American policy is saying ‘We're going to compete with China, we’re going to cooperate where we can… and we may be confrontational on other (issues),” Orion told i24NEWS.

On the contrary, “Israel doesn't have an issue of being confrontational with China. We (would) rather complement than compete, and we see it on the side of cooperation.”

However, the expert stressed that Israel cannot ignore US concerns regarding China in favor of preserving business relations with Beijing, as such a move would be detrimental to ties with Washington.