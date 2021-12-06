Israel’s President Herzog welcomes four new ambassadors

Ambassadors representing Italy, Switzerland, the European Union, and Rwanda presented their credentials

On Monday, four new ambassadors to Israel presented their credentials to the country’s President Isaac Herzog during a ceremony at the Great Hall of the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Envoys from Italy, Switzerland, the European Union, and Rwanda were welcomed by a reception from Israel’s military honor guard and Police Band, who played each country’s national anthem as the new ambassadors presented their letters of credence to Herzog.

The band concluded the ceremony with a rendition of Israel’s national anthem.

Urs Bucher, Switzerland’s new ambassador to Israel, presented his credentials to Herzog first, then spoke with the president on opportunities for cooperation with the state in areas of innovation and science.

Herzog declared that Israel’s “relationship with Switzerland is on a very positive path,” according to a press release from the event.

The president lauded Switzerland’s role as an international mediator and asked the nation for help in negotiating the release of Israel’s citizens still held by Hamas in Gaza.

The second envoy to present credentials was Dimiter Tzantchev, representing the EU. Herzog expressed his approval of Israel’s ties to the bloc, explaining “I am a true believer in the partnership with the European Union; I think it’s the natural partnership for Israel.”

Tzantchev was followed by Rwanda’s new ambassador, James Gatera, whom Herzog thanked for supporting Israel’s admittance to the African Union as an observer state.

The ceremony concluded after the fourth envoy, Italy’s Sergio Barbanti, presented his letter, and Herzog praised Israel’s strong bilateral relations with the state.