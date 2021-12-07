Russia’s FM Lavrov to visit Israel for talks on Iran, Syria

Iran, who shares close relations with Russia, is prompting concern from Israel by enriching uranium

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit Israel on Sunday, marking the official’s first such excursion in three years.

During his trip, Lavrov is expected to meet with his counterpart, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as the country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Discussions between the officials will reportedly focus on Iran’s nuclear talks, the situation in Syria, and other areas of concern, according to The Times of Israel.

The topics were previously introduced to Lavrov by Israel’s foreign minister during Lapid’s trip to Moscow in September, and Israel’s concerns on the subjects have been reiterated several times by the country’s officials since.

During the September visit, Lapid highlighted Israel’s worries regarding Tehran, declaring that “Iran is the world's number one exporter of terror, and it threatens us all."

Bennett also traveled to Russia, in October, for talks in Sochi with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, where similar discussions occurred on the developments in Iran and Syria.

While in Sochi, Bennett praised Putin as “a true friend of the Jewish people,” underscoring Israel’s “trusting relationship” and “unique ties” with Russia.

Iran, who shares close relations with Russia, is prompting concern from Israel by advancing the country’s nuclear program.

On Sunday, Bennett called on world powers to “take a strong line” against Iran’s further enrichment of uranium.