US, Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario

Defense chiefs meeting in Washington as talks on reviving 2015 nuclear accord resume in Vienna

US and Israeli defense chiefs are expected on Thursday to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail, a senior US official said.

The scheduled US talks with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz follow an October 25 briefing by Pentagon leaders to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the full set of military options available to ensure that Iran would not be able to produce a nuclear weapon, the official said.

The official made the comments on Wednesday to the Reuters news agency on the condition of anonymity.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

The comments come as the faltering Vienna nuclear talks between Iran and world powers were set to resume on Thursday.

Gantz was set to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Washington.

Israel's leaders are in an all-out bid against the negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, with Mossad (Israel's intelligence agency) chief David Barnea also in Washington this past week.