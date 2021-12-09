Diplomatic tensions between Israel, Poland rise again

Science Academy ordered to disclose members' ties with Israeli researchers

Diplomatic tensions are increasing again between Jerusalem and Warsaw after they appeared to be thawing following a spat this past summer over the passage of a Holocaust restitution law.

The Polish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday took the unusual step of ordering the country's Academy of Sciences to disclose any contacts members have taken with researchers in Israel or at the Israeli embassy in Warsaw. The directive also applies to researchers at other government agencies.

The nationalist Law and Justice party has headed Poland's government since 2015 and has sought to downplay discussion of Polish collaboration with the Nazis during World War II in favor of Polish resistance and victimhood during the German occupation.

In June, the Polish parliament passed a law prohibiting any return of property seized by the Nazis from Jews during the Holocaust to their heirs.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid immediately reacted by recalling the charge d'affaires at the Israeli embassy in Poland, Tal Ben-Ari.

In a sign of appeasement, Ben-Ari returned to Warsaw recently.

However, her return angered some Polish MPs because there was no official announcement.

An Israeli source familiar with the matter estimated that Lapid made a serious error in the management of relations with Poland.

"Yair Lapid should not have acted as he did in July, without even consulting the Americans. Poland is one of our best allies in Europe, especially against Iran. They will not soon forget Lapid's vehement statements," the source told Ynet.