Lapid meets with Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo

Israel's foreign minister also expected to sit down with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday.

The Jewish state's top diplomat was also expected to sit down with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry and consult with other senior Egyptian officials during the visit.

“Strengthening Israel-Egypt ties, from a diplomatic-security view, is a very important interest of the State of Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Foreign Minister Lapid’s visit is the continuation of Israel’s foreign policy to leverage our shared interest for regional stability."

In a goodwill gesture, it was announced that Lapid will return Egyptian archaeological artifacts illegally smuggled into Israel from Egypt that were being held by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The two men were expected to discuss the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following Israel's 11-day conflict in May with the coastal enclave's Hamas rulers.

Egypt brokered the ceasefire that ended the fighting and is playing a leading role in facilitating the rebuilding of the Palestinian territory.

They are also expected to talk about the economic crisis in the Palestinian Authority and plans on how to alleviate the situation.

Of importance to the Israeli delegation is finding a solution to the Israeli hostages and soldiers’ remains held by Hamas in Gaza, which was expected to be brought up by Lapid during talks in Cairo.