Israel’s Gantz: ‘Iran seeks to destroy all traces of freedom’

Gantz says Iran's 'nuclear program is a means to its hegemonic goals'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday for talks on regional security challenges, namely those posed by Iran.

During the meeting, the minister thanked Austin for his support of the strong defense relationship Israel and the US share.

He also underscored the importance of replenishing Israel’s air defense systems and expressed Israel’s growing concerns on Iran.

“Iran is not just a threat to our physical security. Iran poses a concrete threat to our way of life and our shared values,” Gantz warned, according to a press release from his office.

“In its aspirations to become a hegemon - Iran seeks to destroy all traces of freedom, human dignity and peace in the Middle East and beyond. The nuclear program is a means to its hegemonic goals,” the minister explained.

“I look forward to deepening our dialogue and cooperation vis-à-vis Iran, including on topics of military readiness. Iran is the biggest threat to global and regional peace and stability and building an existential threat to Israel.”

Tensions are growing among world powers as nuclear negotiations with Tehran restart in Vienna after breaking off last week.

While the West seeks a return to limits on Iran’s nuclear program, Iran is demanding the removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.