Police officers cleared in probe over deadly shooting of Palestinian attacker

An ultra-Orthodox Jew was wounded Saturday by a Palestinian attacker outside Jerusalem's Old City

Israel's Justice Ministry said Thursday it closed the investigation into two Border Police officers who shot dead a Palestinian assailant who stabbed a civilian in a terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City, claiming there was legal justification for the shooting.

An ultra-Orthodox Jew was wounded Saturday by a Palestinian attacker, Muhammed Salima, outside Jerusalem's Old City.

After attempting to stab the officers, he was shot and fell to the ground. Video footage showed a Border Police officer shooting the attacker when he was already lying on the ground, prompting criticism and calls for investigation.

The Justice Ministry closed the case following the questioning of the two officers, who said they acted in self-defense.

The State Prosecutor's office stated that the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID) investigated the officer's actions “thoroughly, professionally and efficiently."

“The Border Police officers’ explanations that they acted in self-defense were consistent with the rest of the investigation’s findings, including a video documenting the incident in its entirety,” the statement read.

“In view of this, including the terrorist’s determination to cause harm to people, it was found that there was a legal justification for the use of the weapon. Therefore, it was decided that the case [against the two officers] should be shelved,” prosecutors said.

The officers received public support from Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the police chief and other top officials.