Israel and Morocco celebrate one year of normalization

Israel and Morocco celebrated one year normalization on Thursday, the embassies hosting a joint event at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC.

In December of 2020, Israel and Morocco established diplomatic ties through a trilateral agreement with the United States.

Ambassador of Morocco to the United States Lalla Joumala and Israeli ambassador Michael Herzog celebrated this milestone together along with the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert and Representatives Ted Deutch and Steve Cohen as well as other guests.

“This new chapter in our special relationship goes much deeper than aligned geopolitical interests," Herzog said during his speech.

“The relations between the Jewish people and Morocco are ancient, unique and noteworthy. Generations of Jews have found refuge all over Morocco at various points over the last few thousand years.

"Together, we can advance our shared vision for a peaceful, thriving and stable region. I strongly believe that the relations between us, as well as the relations between Jews and Muslims at large, could make a significant contribution in this respect. They could become a game-changer in many critical areas such as healthcare, climate change, food security, high tech and so much more.”

Joumala said that “under the stewardship of his majesty the King Mohammed VI a bold step was taken a year ago, to re-establish diplomatic ties with Israel and open a new chapter in our bilateral relations.”