After a reported jab by Trump over congratulating Biden on his victory in 2020 election

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's former prime minister, on Friday praised Donald Trump's "great contribution to Israel's security" notwithstanding a report claiming that the former US leader targeted him in a foul-mouthed tirade.

In interviews with the Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Trump accused the former Israeli leader of disloyalty, saying he had helped Netanyahu in his own elections by reversing decades of US policy in the Middle East to support Israel’s territorial claims.

“Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. “But I also like loyalty... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake.”

“I haven’t spoken to him since. F—- him,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu said that he “greatly appreciates President Trump’s great contribution to the state of Israel and its security,” adding he “also greatly appreciates the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States, so it was important to congratulate the incoming US President.”

Trump told Ravid that his decision to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 war, helped Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections in April 2019.

“I did it right before the election, which helped him (Netanyahu) a lot,” Trump said.

“I’ll tell you what — had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed,” Trump said. “I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now.”