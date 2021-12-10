Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in West Bank

'During the riot, hundreds of Palestinians hurled burning tires and rocks at Israel Defense Force'

Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian rioter during clashes in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head during clashes with Israeli forces in the northern village of Beita and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Nablus, the ministry said in a statement.

Beita is the scene of regular demonstrations against the wildcat settlement outpost of Eviatar set up nearby without Israeli permission.

The Israeli army said it was "aware" of reports of the death of a Palestinian, adding that a "violent riot was instigated in the area of the Givat Eviatar outpost, south of Nablus."

"During the riot, hundreds of Palestinians hurled burning tires and rocks at Israel Defense Force and Israeli Border Police troops, who responded with riot dispersal means to restore order," a statement from the military said.