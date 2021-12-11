Statement comes amid reports that US is weighing alternatives to diplomatic engagement

A top Iranian military official warned on Saturday of a "heavy price" for aggressors, state media said, after a report of US and Israeli plans for possible military drills to prepare for strikes against Iran's nuclear sites if diplomacy fails, Reuters reported.

"Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price," an unnamed military official was quoted in the report as saying.

Earlier in the week, a senior US official said that US and Israeli defense chiefs were expected to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations' leaders request it.

On Thursday President Joe Biden warned that the US was preparing "additional measures" against Iran as expectations grow that talks on halting Tehran's nuclear program are set for failure.

"The president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said as negotiations with Iran resumed in Vienna, Austria.

"We will have no choice but to take additional measures," she added.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Israel recently consulted with Washington before carrying out covert strikes against Iranian military and nuclear installations.