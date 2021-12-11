Trump: Netanyahu didn't 'really' want peace with Palestinians

Benny Gantz would have secured a peace agreement, former US president tells Barak Ravid

Former US president Donald Trump charged that Benjamin Netanyahu didn't "really" seek peace with Palestinians as the head of Israeli government, according to excerpts from a series of interviews Trump gave to leading Israeli reporter Barak Ravid.

Benny Gantz, who then served as Israel's "alternate" premier following a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, would've been a better candidate to implement Trump's peace plan and secure a historic peace agreement, the real estate billionaire said.

In a fragment of the interview published on Thursday, Trump expressed anger at Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in last year's election.

"I haven't spoken to him since," Trump told Ravid. "Fuck him."

Netanyahu responded by saying that he "highly appreciated" Trump’s contribution's security, but congratulating an incoming president was "important" for the alliance between Jerusalem and Washington.