Washington issued 'no veto' on an Israeli strike against Iran, sources say

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told officials in Washington that he directed the Israeli military to prepare for an attack on Iran in the likely event the negotiations on a deal intended to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions fail, Hebrew-language media outlets reported on Saturday.

Gantz traveled to Washington on Thursday to meet with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss the negotiations ongoing in the Austrian capital of Vienna, where Western and Iranian diplomats are trying to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

"The Americans are with us, and at the same time we, as Israelis, need to understand that the US looks at the world from a broader perspective and has other priorities," an unnamed Israeli source told the Ynet news site, adding that “there was no veto” from Washington on a potential strike on Iran.

The source added that Washington's patience with Iran was wearing thin amid a stalemate in the talks.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that Israel recently consulted with Washington before carrying out covert strikes against Iranian military and nuclear installations.