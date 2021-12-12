Israeli PM Bennett to pay first visit to UAE since formalizing ties

Bennett is expected to meet with the Emirati Crown Prince on Monday

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the highest-level public visit since the countries formalized relations last year.

Bennett is expected to meet with the Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday.

Last June, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the UAE for the inauguration of the Israeli Embassy in the capital Abu Dhabi.

It was the first high-level trip by an Israeli official since the two countries signed the Abraham Accords last year, a US-brokered agreement to normalize relations.

“Israel wants peace with its neighbors – with all its neighbors," Lapid said in a speech at the inauguration of the embassy.

"We aren't going anywhere. The Middle East is our home. We're here to stay, and we call on all the countries in the region to recognize that and to come talk to us,” he added.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly scheduled and postponed a visit to the Gulf state due to Covid restrictions, but eventually canceled the gesture ahead of the March 23 elections due to a diplomatic row with Jordan.

Netanyahu supposedly forbade members of his government from traveling to the UAE until he had the chance to visit, Israeli media reported.