Israel to designate UK, Belgium, Denmark as 'red' countries

The UK, Belgium and Denmark are being added to the list of red countries

Israel designated the United Kingdom, Belgium and Denmark as led countries and placed them under the travel ban, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services, announced during a press breifing on Sunday.

Israelis must obtain special permission to travel to red countries and must quarantine for a week upon arrival. As of now, there are roughly 50 African countries on the list.

The new nations are expected to be added to the group in 72 hours, according to The Jerusalem Post.

There are currently 55 Israelis with omicron, the newest variant of Covid, with 36 of the carriers returning from England, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Belarus, Hungary, Italy and Namibia.

About 50 more are suspected to have the variant.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz decided Thursday evening to extend the country's travel restrictions for another 10 days from December 12, to prevent a massive spread of the omicron variant in the territory.

All Israelis arriving in the country, including those vaccinated against Covid with all three doses, will be required to take a PCR test at Ben Gurion Airport upon arrival and then immediately go into home quarantine. They will have to take a second test on the third day after their arrival to be able to come out of isolation if it is negative.