Israel's PM offers assistance to US after deadly tornadoes

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, also offered his condolences

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday offered the state of Israel's help to the United States while at least 80 people were killed in the US state of Kentucky alone following tornadoes that ravaged the central and southern United States.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit several US states, especially the people of Kentucky," Bennett tweeted.

"Israel stands ready to offer any assistance needed," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469992689038995464 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, also offered his condolences and expressed the solidarity of the Jewish state.

"Our sincere condolences to all those who lost loved ones in last night's devastating storms, and our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted in the morning.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469805910579204098 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Israel stands in solidarity with the American people and is ready to offer any assistance needed," the official stressed.

The death toll "will exceed 100," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday on CNN, calling the series of tornadoes "the deadliest" in the state's history. The total death toll across the United States is now at least 93.

Kentucky was swept for more than 200 miles by one of the longest tornadoes ever recorded in the United States.