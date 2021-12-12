Israel's PM arrives in UAE for first official meeting

Bennett is due to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Monday

Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first official visit of an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf country.

He was greeted at the Abu Dhabi Royal Airport by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

"I appreciate your warm hospitality. It is a wonderful welcome. I am very happy to be here, for the first official visit of an Israeli leader. We look forward to strengthening relations between the two countries," Bennett said on his arrival.

Bennett is due to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Monday to discuss "strengthening ties between the two countries," the prime minister's office said earlier.

"I am delighted to take off on a historic visit, a first, to the United Arab Emirates," Naftali Bennett said on the tarmac at Ben Gurion airport, shortly before taking off.

"Relations are excellent and we must continue to maintain and strengthen them, and build a warm peace between the two peoples," he added.