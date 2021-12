More to follow

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in a gunfight late Sunday night in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Safa Press Agency, shooting began at around midnight between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli special forces that had entered the city. Israeli reports said the fighting occurred during an operation to capture a wanted suspect.

The suspect was apprehended.

One terrorist was reportedly pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story