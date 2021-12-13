Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince in the UAE

Naftali Bennett on historic visit to the Gulf state; the first ever by an Israeli prime minister

Naftali Bennett on Monday morning met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during the first ever official visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli prime minister.

Upon landing Sunday night, Bennett was received by an honor guard and greeted on the tarmac by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Israel and the Gulf state signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords last year that normalized relations between the two Middle Eastern countries. The peace pact with the Jewish state also includes Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Meeting with top officials, the prime minister's delegation was scaled down amid renewed concerns about the coronavirus as the omicron variant spreads globally.

Bennett was expected to talk about increasing trade ties between the two countries, including a potential new free trade agreement that has been under discussion for several weeks, according to local media.

Haim Tzach/GPO Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, (L), and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the crown prince's private palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 13, 2021.

Completely removing custom barriers will reportedly be on the table, but with issues still to be settled.

A free trade agreement would give Israelis better access to the Asian markets.

The Israeli premier praised the Abraham Accords in an interview with WAM, the UAE's official news agency, ahead of his meeting with the crown prince.

"The message I want to send to the Emirates leadership and to Emiratis is that the partnership and friendship between us is natural," Bennett said.

"We are neighbors and cousins, we are all grandchildren of Abraham. The period that has passed since the signing of the Abraham agreements proves this, and the deepening of relations between us every day is a great asset to our two countries and our two peoples, and also to the entire region."