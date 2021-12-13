PM Bennett’s UAE trip landmark moment for Middle East peace

Bennett hopes the UAE-Israel relationship will act as a framework for Middle East cooperation

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett finished his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, concluding a trip some analysts believe represents a key moment on the path towards peace in the Middle East.

The excursion is historic in that it marks the first such trip by Israel’s premier since the country established diplomatic ties with the UAE in the 2020 Abraham Accords.

“The UAE and also Bahrain are… (a) bridge between Israel and other countries that we don't have any international relationship with,” Dr. Nirit Ofir, an expert on the Middle East and Gulf countries from Israel’s Bar Ilan University, told i24NEWS.

She explained that Bennett’s visit to the UAE, in which the prime minister extended an offer for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to visit Israel, could create a ripple effect of peacemaking in the Middle East.

“This is… a moment, it’s a great moment, and I think that this is something that the UAE side wants to see and promote.”

Bennett also expressed hope during his visit that the relationship between the UAE and Israel would act as a model for other displays of cooperation between states in the Middle East.

“I am leaving here with great optimism that this example, of ties between the two countries, will be a cornerstone for a wide-ranging network of ties throughout the region,” the prime minister said.