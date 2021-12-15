Report: US puts settler violence on par with Iran nukes

Israel's activity in the settlements is 'destroying the chance of a two-state solution,' Blinken told Gantz

United States President Joe Biden’s administration considers the issue of Jewish settlements in the West Bank on the same priority level as Iran’s nuclear program, multiple Israeli diplomat sources said following discussions between officials.

“The Americans bring up ‘settler violence’ all the time, obsessively,” a senior Israeli diplomatic source voiced, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

According to the sources, when Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz was in the US last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted they devote equal time to discussing settlements as they did to Iran.

The Israeli government's activity in the settlements is “destroying the chance of a two-state solution,” Blinken told Gantz.

However, a different Israeli diplomat source regarded the meeting between Gantz and Blinken as “friendly and mostly dealt with the Iranian matter,” The Post reported.

"Other topics, such as the Palestinian issue, were discussed, but were not the focus of the meeting," the source added.

The meeting between Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin went more smoothly, the sources noted.

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, is set to visit Israel next Wednesday for security discussions.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev recently highlighted the issue of settler violence - Jewish settlers behaving aggressively towards Palestinians in the West Bank.

Barlev reportedly told a US top official on Monday that Israel views settler violence “severely” and that the state is working to tackle the phenomenon.