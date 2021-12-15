Israel adds UAE, European countries to 'red' list

The list already includes most of Africa as well as the UK and Denmark

Israel added the United Arab Emirates and several European countries to the "red" list of countries, the country's Health Ministry announced Wednesday night.

As of Monday the list will include France, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Israelis are forbidden from traveling to countries on the "red list" and foreigners from those countries can't enter Israel. Israelis returning from "red" countries enter hotel quarantine for at least seven days.

The list already includes most of Africa as well as the UK and Denmark.

There is a blanket ban on entry into Israel, which came into effect November 29 and will remain in effect until at least December 23 due to fears of the newest strain of Covid, the omicron variant.

All Israelis arriving in the country, including those vaccinated against the coronavirus with all three doses, will be required to take a PCR test at Ben Gurion Airport upon arrival and then immediately go into home quarantine. They will have to take a second test on the third day after their arrival to be able to come out of isolation if it is negative.

As of Sunday, there are 67 omicron cases in Israel, with 13 of them not fully vaccinated.