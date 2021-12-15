Israel’s UN rep leads 12 ambassadors on tour of the country

Erdan says 'Over the next week together, we will experience the uniqueness of Israel'

Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, is welcoming a delegation of UN ambassadors from 12 countries for a tour of Israel.

Erdan will lead a group of representatives from Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia as they explore the country and learn more about Israel.

“The delegation of ambassadors is a very important opportunity,” Erdan explained, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I have set a goal for myself to bring to Israel as many ambassadors of different countries to the UN as possible so they can see Israel with their own eyes and learn about our challenges and contributions to the world.”

“Over the next week together, we will experience the uniqueness of Israel & see what makes (the country) remarkable,” Erdan announced in a tweet.

“Back at the UN, I'm sure these memories will help guide their diplomatic work,” he added.

In November, Erdan criticized the international body for “erasing Jewish history and distorting the truth” by not recognizing the Jewish communities who were expelled by Arab countries and Iran following the establishment of Israel.

He also condemned the UN’s decision to mark this year’s voting anniversary of the 1947 partition plan with an event held in solidarity with the Palestinians.