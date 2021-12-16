US ambassador to Israel meets with Mansour Abbas

Thomas Nides also visits home of Haredi Jewish leader Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

New US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on Thursday morning met with MK Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamist Ra'am party, calling the exchange positive in a Twitter post.

"Good first meeting today with MK Mansour Abbas. We discussed the challenges and opportunities of promoting economic development and a feeling of hope for all people to live together in a diverse, shared society," Nides wrote.

Abbas played a pivotal role in realizing the coalition government that unseated former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu this past summer when he signed an agreement after negotiations with then opposition figures Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

Lapid is currently the foreign minister and alternate prime minister, and Bennett is the prime minister.

Abbas was recently able to help secure passage in Israel's parliament of a massive financial aid package to address violence and promote economic prosperity in the country's Arab sector.

Also on Thursday, Nides stopped by the Bnei Brak home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a spiritual leader of Israel's Haredi Jewish community.

The rabbi and his family have reportedly received death threats after Kanievsky came out in support of the inoculation campaign for children ages 5 to 11.

“Some people are trying to intimidate the ‘prince of Torah’ and his family to change his decision regarding vaccines, but of course he is of the opinion that it is necessary to get vaccinated,” Meir Gross, Kanievsky’s head of security, told Ynet.