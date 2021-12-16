Lapid: Extremist violence ‘a stain on Israel’

'Whoever attacks innocent people is a hooligan and a criminal and is going to be treated as such,' Lapid said

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid regarded extremist violence as “a stain on Israel” in an interview earlier this month, as the rate of violent attacks by Israeli towards Palestinians continues to rise.

American periodical The Atlantic explored Lapid’s attitude towards such violence in an interview published on Wednesday.

“Whoever attacks innocent people is a hooligan and a criminal and is going to be treated as such,” Lapid said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471225138070933509 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“There’s going to be zero tolerance toward the issue,” he added, noting that Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is creating a task force to suppress the violence, The Atlantic reported.

Last month, Gantz held a high-level meeting with representatives of Israel’s security forces to discuss the problem, calling for the military to intervene before things escalated.

Recently, Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev announced that he addressed “settler violence” with an American diplomat, urging that Israel views it “severely.”

On Wednesday, Gantz and Barlev agreed to draft hundreds of Israeli soldiers into the police so that more officers could be redirected to combat the extremist behavior, The Times of Israel reported.

In 2020, Israel’s security agency Shin Bet registered 272 violent incidents in the West Bank.

So far in 2021, 397 cases have been recorded.

Lapid emphasized that the issue of extremist violence was a priority for him.

“I refuse to discuss this as a political issue, because this flatters [the perpetrators],” he told The Atlantic.

“These are violent hooligans who are trying to give a political spin to the fact that they are just that. We’re speaking about criminals for whom ‘ideology’ and ‘politics’ is just an excuse."