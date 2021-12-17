Facebook report: 50,000 people targeted by spyware firms

Of the seven spyware firms discovered, four were founded or based in Israel

Facebook’s parent company Meta issued a report on Thursday alleging seven spyware entities, including four Israeli firms, targeted 50,000 people across the social media giant’s platforms.

“We disabled seven entities who targeted people across the internet in over 100 countries; shared our findings with security researchers, other platforms and policymakers; issued Cease and Desist warnings; and also alerted people who we believe were targeted,” the report explained.

“Our hope with this threat report is to contribute to this global effort and help shine the light on this industry.”

Meta said that the surveillance-for-hire actors practiced digital reconnaissance, engaged with targets, and in some cases exploited users through the use of phishing domains and malicious links.

Of the seven spyware firms discovered, four were founded or based in Israel: Bluehawk CI, Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, and Black Cube.

Black Cube released a statement explaining that the firm “does not undertake any phishing or hacking” attacks, adding “all our agents' activities are fully compliant with local laws.”

A spokesperson for Cobwebs, Meital Levi Tal, said that the company’s information-gathering methods “are not intrusive by any means” and use open sources.

The Facebook report also said India-based company BellTroX, Cytrox in North Macedonia, and an unknown entity in China engaged in digital targeting of social media users.