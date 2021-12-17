Hundreds turn out to funeral of Israeli killed in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his "deepest condolences" to Dimentman's family

Hundreds of mourners on Friday attended the funeral procession of an Israeli man who was shot dead during a terrorist attack in the West Bank the previous day.

Yehuda Dimentman, 25, was killed on Thursday by Palestinian gunmen who ambushed his car as it left a religious seminary near the road between Jenin and Nablus, an Israeli military spokesman said.

Two other Israelis were wounded in the attack, which comes amid an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

On Friday armored buses were used to ferry mourners to Homesh for a memorial service. Dimentman's body was not brought to Homesh - his funeral was due to be held in Jerusalem later on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his "deepest condolences" to Dimentman's family. "We will not be silent until we have caught and dealt with the vile murderers," he said on Twitter.