Intensive manhunt overnight around Jenin after Israeli killed

IDF troops searching for gunmen responsible for Thursday's deadly terrorist attack

Israeli soldiers carried out an intensive manhunt overnight around the northern West Bank city of Jenin in response to Thursday's terrorist attack that killed an Israeli man and lightly wounded two others, The Times of Israel reported Saturday, citing Palestinian media sources.

The search for the gunmen concentrated on Kafr Ra'i, southwest of Jenin and close to the scene of the shooting that killed 25-year-old yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman.

Other villages in the area were also searched, including Sanur and Jaba.

Palestinian gunmen ambushed Dimentman's car as it left a religious seminary near the road between Jenin and Nablus, an Israeli military spokesman said.

A funeral for Dimentman took place on Friday in Jerusalem. Earlier in the day, a memorial service was held in Homesh, the West Bank outpost where the yeshiva is located and near where the attack occurred.

Dimentman leaves behind a wife and a 9-month-old son.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his "deepest condolences" to Dimentman's family. "We will not be silent until we have caught and dealt with the vile murderers," he said on Twitter.

The overnight searches came hours after IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi on Friday toured the site of the attack and vowed to expand the searches until the suspects are found.