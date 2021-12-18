Stabbing attack in Hebron: Israeli lightly wounded, terrorist neutralized

Incident latest in string of recent terrorist attacks in West Bank and Jerusalem

A 38-year-old Israeli man was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack on Saturday morning at the Ruth checkpoint in Hebron, near the Cave of the Patriarchs, according to multiple reports.

The terrorist was neutralized by Border Police officers at the scene of the attack and arrested without the use of gunfire. The attacker was reportedly a 65-year-old Palestinian woman.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics were at the scene treating the victim, who was fully conscious.

The latest attack comes amid an uptick in violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including Thursday's deadly shooting that killed 25-year-old yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman, whose funeral was held in Jerusalem on Friday.

An intensive manhunt was conducted overnight around Jenin for the gunmen.

Earlier this month, a woman was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and a man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate entrance to Jerusalem's Old City.

In November, a shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City killed one person and wounded four others.

While most of the attacks during the recent terror wave appear to be so-called "lone wolf" attacks not directed remotely by terrorist organizations, security experts say that with limited options in Gaza, Hamas is increasingly pushing for conflict in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Over 50 Hamas operatives suspected of planning terror attacks were arrested in the West Bank and Jerusalem, Israel's Shin Bet security agency announced last month.