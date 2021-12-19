NYT: Israeli officials doubt strike capability on Iran

While Israel could impose a lot of damage to Iran’s nuclear program, 'a one-time attack' would not be lethal

As ongoing diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program are showing little to no signs of progress, Israeli officials continue to emphasize Israel’s capability and willingness to address the issue itself.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told i24NEWS earlier this month that the state knows how to "deal" with challenges posed by Iranian nuclear ambitions.

He also told the United States last week that he ordered Israel’s military to prepare for a strike on Iran.

However, several current and former senior Israeli military officials and experts claimed that Israel lacks the capability to conduct a sufficient assault on Iran’s nuclear program, revealed in a New York Times (NYT) article earlier this week.

Reserve soldier of Israel’s military Brig. Gen. (Res.) Israel “Relik” Shafir, one of the eight Israeli pilots who destroyed Iraq’s nuclear reactor in 1981, was quoted in the NYT article.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Shafir explained that while Israel could impose a lot of damage to Iran’s nuclear program, “a one-time attack would not inflict lethal damage.”

“It must be noted that the program itself is spread over several dozen sites, some of which are well entrenched,” he explained.

“A campaign needs to be taken in order to reach the important sites. In order to provide this kind of campaign, there needs to be an air superiority campaign as well, with a lot of electronic warfare to neutralize Iran’s defense systems.”

“The only air force capable of such a strategic feat is the US Air Force and Navy,” he said.

“So, [Israel] can inflict substantial damage, but it is doubtful that the program could be taken off the map altogether.”