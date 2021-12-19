Israel: attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem

A suspect, a resident of Anata in his twenties, was arrested

An attempted stabbing took place in Jerusalem on Sunday near Damascus Gate, according to a report by a police spokesperson.

The attacker reportedly tried to stab two ultra-Orthodox Jews in a parking lot near Damascus Gate, The Jerusalem Post reported. No injuries were reported.

"Police forces were called to the scene and conducted searches for a suspect in the act," the statement by the police spokesperson read.

The police located a knife in the area. A suspect, a resident of Anata in his twenties, was arrested.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and held a situation assessment with the commanders there, stating, "Ongoing security activity in the area will be intensified. We will continue to act resolutely against any threat and to work for the preservation of public peace and security."

This comes in the midst of a series of attacks that led to the shooting of Yehuda Diamantman Thursday evening.

Yesterday, a 38-year-old Israeli man was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack at the Ruth checkpoint in Hebron.