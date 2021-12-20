IDF maps home of suspected killers of Yehuda Dimentman

During the operation, shots were fired at the Israeli military who retaliated

Israel's army (IDF) on Sunday night mapped the home of terrorists suspected of carrying out the shooting attack in Homesh in the West Bank that claimed the life of 25-year-old Israeli Yehuda Dimentman.

IDF forces operated in Silat al-Khartiya, a Palestinian village of the Jenin governorate in the northern West Bank, where the terrorists were located early Sunday morning, the army said in a statement.

According to the source, the mapping was carried out to examine the possibility of demolishing the houses in question, a policy of deterrence against future attacks.

During the operation, shots were fired at Israeli soldiers, who responded.

No casualties were reported among the security forces, the statement noted.

Riots also broke out in which stones and explosive devices were thrown at Israeli forces, who responded with riot means and gunfire.

On Sunday, the four suspects responsible for the deadly attack on Thursday were taken away for questioning by Israel's internal security service, the Shin Bet.

Located around 2:30 am local time, they were found scattered in different houses in the village.

Two are suspected of having carried out the shooting, while the other two are said to have provided assistance.

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday morning to attend the funeral of Dimentman, who was married and the father of a child.

The attack follows several others perpetrated recently in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.