UN ambassadors briefed on Israel's security challenges during visit

Delegation meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on Monday

A delegation of 12 United Nations ambassadors on Monday met Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem during a week-long visit to the Jewish state that began on Wednesday.

Bennett thanked them for their friendship and discussed regional challenges, including the Iranian threat, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan brought the diplomats from New York, with much of the tour focused on the security situation along the Mediterranean country's sometimes volatile land borders.

The delegation includes representatives from Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Burundi, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay, and Zambia.

On Thursday, the ambassadors were in the north of the country for a security assessment of the threats emanating from Lebanon, including the activities of Hezbollah, according to a statement from Israel's military Spokesperson's Unit.

They visited the 91st Galilee Division and an underground cross-border attack tunnel which crosses from Lebanon into northern Israel.

"The current crisis in Lebanon is heartbreaking. It is disheartening to see how terrorist organizations in Lebanon are furthering their illicit activities at the expense of the Lebanese people," Commander of the 91st Galilee Division, Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder, said.

On Sunday, the delegation was in the south to get an update on the threat from Hamas in Gaza from senior IDF officials.

Before they headed to the Gaza border, the ambassadors visited the Palmachim Airbase on Israel's central coast where they viewed the Iron Dome missile defense system and other defense systems.

They also got a look at the “Adir” (F35i) Squadron at Nevatim Air Force base near the southern city of Beersheba.

"The visits in the north and south illustrated to the ambassadors the security threats facing Israeli civilians from terrorist organizations operating with the help and support of Iran," Erdan said.

"The ambassadors also heard about the war crimes committed by terrorist organizations that use civilians as human shields. I am sure that this visit to Israel will greatly affect their work at the UN and the depth of their cooperation with me at the UN in support of Israel and its right to defend itself."