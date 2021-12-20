Report: Israel threatens targeted killings following West Bank attacks

Suspected warnings relayed to ruling Hamas in Gaza by Egyptian officials

Israel threatened to use targeted killings in the Gaza Strip as well as abroad in response to the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the West Bank, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Monday.

According to the source, the suspected warnings were relayed to Hamas in power in Gaza by Egyptian security officials currently visiting the Palestinian territory.

The leaders of the Islamist group made no comment.

Two Egyptian delegations of intelligence officers and civilian engineers traveled to Gaza for talks with Hamas officials on ways to preserve the ceasefire with Israel and to advance plans to rebuild the territory.

The newspaper said the intelligence team entered Gaza through the Erez border post, a crossing point with Israel, while engineers and journalists entered through Rafah from Egypt.

Hamas expressed to the Egyptians its dissatisfaction with Cairo's failure to keep its promises to ease travel restrictions on Gazans, Al-Akhbar said.

Hamas also pleaded for a "legitimate struggle until the occupier (Israel, editor's note) is expelled from all Palestinian lands and the settlers are evicted."

Some 2,000 Israelis attended the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman in Jerusalem on Friday, killed the day before in Homesh in the West Bank.

The attack follows several others in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The United Nations envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, expressed alarm at the "escalation of violence" and said in a statement that these "tragic incidents" underscored "the volatility of the situation and the urgency for political, religious and community leaders to talk to each other and reject violence."