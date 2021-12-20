Ex-military intel chief: Israel was involved in Soleimani assassination

This is the first time a top Israeli official confirmed a role in the operation

Israel played a role in the assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander, the former head of Israeli military intelligence Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman revealed.

This is the first time a top Israeli official confirmed a role in the operation.

Hayman spoke with Malam magazine, published by Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center, and described the killing as one of "two significant and important assassinations" during his tenure. The other is Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata.

“Soleimani’s assassination is an achievement, since our main enemy, in my eyes, are the Iranians. Two significant and important assassinations can be noted in my term,” Hayman said.

He added that Israel carried out multiple operations to disrupt the spread of Iranian weapons.

Hayman also said Israel largely succeeded in stopping Iranian attempts to entrench itself in Syria.

“We thwarted a lot of ways they tried to smuggle weapons and money and the headline of all of this is stopping the Iranians from entrenching themselves in Syria,” he said.

In May, it was reported that Israel provided the US with key intelligence support, including tracking Soleimani's cellphone, according to Yahoo News.

Former US president Donald Trump was reportedly unhappy with Israel's level of involvement in the assassination, according to an Axois report.