US security adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel for Iran talks

National security adviser for the United States, Jake Sullivan, will visit Israel this week for discussions with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Iran’s nuclear program.

According to a senior official of US President Joe Biden’s administration, Sullivan is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday.

He will be joined by the National Security Council’s Middle East director Brett McGurk along with other US officials.

Sullivan is also set to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah over strengthening US relations with Palestinians.

However, the trip is likely to focus exclusively on the perceived threat from Iran as negotiators cite slow progress in the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

The talks between Iran and world powers will resume next week.

"We will talk about where we see the state of Iran's nuclear program and some of the timelines," the Biden administration official said.

"It will be a good opportunity to sit down face-to-face and talk about the state of the talks… and to re-emphasize that we don't have much time."

The US and Israel totally agree that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, according to the US official.

During his meeting with top Israeli officials, Sullivan will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the Jewish state’s security, the White House said in a statement.

In Ramallah, Sullivan will also discuss advancing peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.