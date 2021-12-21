Israeli company trains dogs to be used for security

The company is run by a former Israeli canine unit soldier

A former Israeli soldier who trained dogs during his service in the army, now trains them for security purposes for his company.

The Israeli canine unit, Oketz, is considered to be the best unit of its kind in the world with members of the unit learning how to work with their dogs in dangerous, complex and high risk situations.

Shahar Goldberg, 38, was enlisted into Oketz in 2014, and served for a total of six years.

Now, he owns a private security company that relies on dogs for protection against burglary.

"I established a company named Ashmoret's Dogs. I realized that there is a tool that could be a game changer in the security world," Goldberg said in an interview with i24NEWS.

"After the army, I went to live with my parents... My parents' home was broken into twice in ten days and the solutions that were on the market weren't good enough."

Goldberg noted that the lack of limits on the use of force for dogs hurts burglars' confidence, however the dogs are trained not to kill.

"When a dog that weighs 60 to 70 pounds chases someone, it is not likely that he'll come back to the same place."

Goldberg and his dog Ike demonstrated a chase with someone playing the role of a burglar, showing how Ike's sense of smell leads him to the perpetrator.

"All of my knowledge and abilities that I currently have, I acquired during my service."

There are currently two security companies using dogs on the market in Israel, both established by former Oketz soldiers.