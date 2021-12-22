Herzog meets Biden adviser amid reports of tension

Sullivan in Israel for meetings with senior officials, with Iranian nuclear program topping agenda

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived to Israel Tuesday night, meeting with President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem amid reports of tensions between the two allies.

The meeting with Herzog was Sullivan's first on his three-day regional swing.

Sullivan on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other senior officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with the ongoing Iran nuclear talks in Vienna reportedly the top agenda item.

Bennett reaffirmed Israel's opposition to the negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord.

Herzog discussed the Iranian issue with Sullivan, according to a statement from his office, expressing "concern with Iran’s progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna."

“The president underscored the need to stop Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, at any price,” the statement said.

Also at the meeting were the president's brother, Israel’s Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, and US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

According a report in Israel's Channel 13 News, Bennett requested a phone call with Biden some three weeks ago to discuss the resumption of negotiations between Iran and world powers over reviving the 2015 nuclear accord but was denied the request, apparently over frustration at the White House over Israeli settlement construction.

The Biden administration is also reportedly aggravated over the lack of progress in the Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly expressed his frustrations at the approach of the Iranian delegation to the nuclear talks, perceived as not serious by the top US diplomat.

Blinken on Tuesday again expressed this frustration with the pace of negotiations, saying from the State Department in Washington that the time is getting "very short" to return to the deal that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.

Blinken harshly criticized the former president for pulling out of the accord, calling it one of “the worst decisions made in American foreign policy in the last decade."