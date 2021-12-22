US: Blinken lauds Israel-Morocco ties after normalization

Blinken says Israel-Morocco ties are 'also positive for the region as a whole'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised positive developments in Israel-Morocco ties Wednesday, commemorating one year since the countries signed a normalization agreement.

Israel and Morocco agreed to establish diplomatic ties as part of a 2020 agreement brokered by the US, which followed the historic Abraham Accords.

“On behalf of the United States, I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to the governments of the people of Morocco and Israel on the one year anniversary of your normalization of relations,” the official announced on a video posted to his Twitter account.

He commended a defense agreement signed by Israel and Morocco, in addition to other joint-effort initiatives, and lauded the establishment of nearly ten direct flights a week between the two nations.

The official noted that the establishment of diplomatic ties also created greater opportunities for cultural connections among the one million Israelis of Moroccan heritage.

“These steps aren’t positive only for Israel and Morocco, they’re also positive for the region as a whole,” Blinken explained.

He added that “The United States is committed to supporting and expanding the Abraham Accords.”

“We’re grateful for your continued efforts to deepen and strengthen the bond between two great partners and friends of the United States, and we’re committed to continuing our work together to build a more peaceful and prosperous region.”