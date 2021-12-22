Israel’s ambassador to Morocco reflects on normalization

Govrin says 'We are received everywhere in a very warm and friendly way'

Wednesday marks one year since Morocco and Israel agreed to establish official relations with each other, in a historic US-brokered deal following the Abraham Accords.

David Govrin, Israel’s first ambassador to Morocco, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the opportunities brought by the normalization agreements, and to reflect on a year of diplomatic ties between the two states.

The official praised the warm reception he received while in Morocco.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here, we are received everywhere in a very warm and friendly way,” Govrin said.

He commended the series of deals signed between the two states, referencing a historic defense memo signed by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Morocco’s defense administration head Abdellatif Loudiyi.

“It was a very successful year, during which we succeeded to sign on a variety of agreements in (the) economic field, in aviation, education, (and) culture.”

Going forward, the official explained we may see future cooperative initiatives in other areas as well.

“The potential is very high in our economic and trade relationship, in tourism, scientific ties, water, agriculture, and renewable energy,” the official told i24NEWS.

He said that the normalization agreement sparked interest among both Israelis and Morrocans on traveling to each other's countries.

“The Moroccan government is investing a lot of money in preserving Jewish sites and synagogues, and of course the Jewish community is part of that.”