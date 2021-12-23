Israel: 14-year-old arrested with knife in Tel Aviv

This incident comes amid an uptick in terror attacks, mainly in Jerusalem and the West Bank

Israeli authorities arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian boy Thursday for carrying a knife at Tel Aviv Central Bus Station.

Forces caught the boy after a security guard noticed him acting suspiciously near a bus departure gate and questioned him.

During questioning, the guard found out the boy was in Israel illegally and called other security personnel to the scene, according to The Times of Israel.

A large kitchen knife was found under his jacket, prompting forces to detain him.

This incident comes amid an uptick in terror attacks, mainly in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli car as it left the Homesh outpost last week, killing Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two others. Six Palestinian men, allegedly belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, were arrested in connection with the attack.

Today, thousands marched at the site of the former Homesh settlement in protest, calling on the government to authorize the yeshiva that Dimentman studied at. The Knesset on Wednesday refused a declaration calling on it to legalize the learning facility.

Homesh was one of four settlements that the Israeli military destroyed during the 2005 disengagement along with Sa-Nur, Gadim and Kadim.