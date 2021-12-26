Israel: expert panel urges end to 'red' countries

Experts estimate that 'in about a week or two' a widespread infection is expected in Israel

An expert panel recommended to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday that the ban on travel to "red" countries be lifted in the next two weeks, Israeli media reported.

The committee, chaired by Professor Ran Balicer, met last week and reviewed several key restrictions, including those on Ben Gurion Airport.

The Israeli international airport was closed to foreigners as the first case of omicron was discovered in the Jewish state last month. In addition, more than 50 countries were placed on the red list, which means Israelis cannot travel to them without special permission.

"The morbidity rate of the omicron variant among those who have not returned from abroad and their direct contacts is increasing," the experts determined. "The continuation of air restrictions is not relevant as long as there is no widespread infection with omicron in the country," they added.

The team said the decision to close the skies proved correct and bought Israel valuable time to boost vaccination, purchase potentially life-saving drugs and allow the economy to function fully.

Experts estimated that "in about a week and at most two weeks" a widespread infection due to the omicron variant is expected in Israel, beyond cases "imported from abroad."

"We are rapidly approaching the point where this [airport] policy will no longer be beneficial due to a rapid increase in the local spread of the omicron strain. Preparations must be made to abolish it," they said.