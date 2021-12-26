Official: Israel to ease entry for Palestinian-Americans

Israel is easing efforts in hopes of becoming part of the United States' Visa Waiver Program

As part of Israel's effort to be included in the US Visa Waiver Program, the country will ease restrictions on the entry of Palestinian-Americans at Ben Gurion Airport.

This was confirmed to The Times of Israel by a senior Israeli official.

There is no official entry ban for Palestinian-Americans; however, many are denied or endure extended, invasive security examinations by the Shin Bet.

Many Palestinian-Americans travel to Amman to enter the West Bank through the Israeli-controlled Allenby Crossing.

The US raised the treatment of these travelers in negotiations with Israel over its effort to be added to the waiver program.

The Israeli official clarified that the policy would not extend to those who hold American citizenship and Palestinian ID cards, The Times of Israel reported.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said last month that a US committee was scheduled to visit Israel in January to meet with officials, "with the goal of obtaining visa-free entry by the end of 2022."

In October, the US Secretary of Homeland Security announced that the US was considering adding four countries, including Israel, to its visa waiver program.

Citizens of these countries will be able to travel to the United States without a visa for up to 90 days.

To participate in the program, a country must meet several requirements related to counterterrorism, immigration enforcement, security and border management.